High water deals a heavy blow to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water is affecting many places across our region, and Putnam County is no exception.

Along Poca River Road North in the county, residents of one home were stuck because of high water in their front yard.

Residents along the road say they haven’t seen the water that high in years.

Just around the corner from the water-isolated home, one woman attempted to drive through high water and became stranded. She told WSAZ that she underestimated just how deep the water was.

Resident James Washington woke up to water about 20 feet from his own home. Despite the close call, the home remained untouched.

“You can’t control Mother Nature. I’m just glad it hasn’t done any damage to my home,” Washington said.

