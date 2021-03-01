Advertisement

High water deals a heavy blow to Putnam County

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water is affecting many places across our region, and Putnam County is no exception.

Along Poca River Road North in the county, residents of one home were stuck because of high water in their front yard.

Residents along the road say they haven’t seen the water that high in years.

Just around the corner from the water-isolated home, one woman attempted to drive through high water and became stranded. She told WSAZ that she underestimated just how deep the water was.

Resident James Washington woke up to water about 20 feet from his own home. Despite the close call, the home remained untouched.

“You can’t control Mother Nature. I’m just glad it hasn’t done any damage to my home,” Washington said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages

Latest News

Putnam County is among parts of West Virginia impacted by flooding.
High water impacts parts of Putnam County, W.Va.
Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear updates state response to severe flooding, releases declining COVID-19 numbers
Settlement says Governor Justice will reside in seat of government