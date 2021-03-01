High water issues in Johnson County, Ky

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Heavy rains that moved across Kentucky this weekend is causing high water problems throughout Johnson County.

Monday morning standing water was found across roads and in parking lots. The picture below is of 2nd Street and Brown Street.

High water covers 2nd Street and Brown Street Monday morning in Paintsville, Kentucky.

The Johnson County Judicial Center along 3rd Street is currently surrounded by water.

Route 40 is closed at the Johnson County Scholl bus garage.

Johnson County is under a flood warning until 4:00 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

We have a reporter in Johnson County Monday.

