Ironton officials plan to raise flood gates

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton city officials are expecting the Ohio River to crest at some point Wednesday, so Monday morning they discussed a plan to raise flood gates.

Ironton police chief, Pam Wagner, says unless the forecast changes dramatically flood gates will start going up Tuesday.

Several roads are shut down in Scioto and Gallia Counties as well, dispatchers say.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is mapping out trouble areas, so be sure to check here to plan out a safe route.

According to the National Weather Service, Lawrence County and Gallia County are under a flood warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

