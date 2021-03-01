Kentucky Gov. Beshear updates state response to severe flooding, releases declining COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Despite severe flooding that has hit much of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID-19 cases continue to fall significantly.

The governor started out his afternoon briefing by saying there have been 36 local disaster declarations, including 29 counties and seven cities in response to the flooding. Those are in addition to the state emergency declaration from Beshear on Sunday.

The Kentucky National Guard has been activated, including in Pike and Johnson counties. Four helicopters, including two Black Hawks, will be helping out.

Swift water rescue teams have had rescues in 42 counties. State officials said the flooding event was similar to the path of the ice storms in mid-February. They said reports to FEMA of ice storm damage have been slowed by the flooding.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Beshear announced 509 new cases – the lowest since Sept. 28. The 4.84% positivity rate was the lowest since Oct. 18, and red counties have decreased to 25.

He said cases have fallen 72 percent during a seven-week period from the Jan. 12 peak.

Despite those encouraging numbers, Beshear announced 15 more deaths on Monday.

He said, beginning Friday, capacity for several businesses and other public places will be raised by 10 percent. This brings overall capacity to 60 percent of normal. State leaders will closely be watching how cases respond to that increase. Beshear announced that mask mandates are still in place and social distancing remains crucial.

Among places where capacity can increase are indoor auctions, barber shops, hair salons, bowling alleys, fitness centers, cultural centers, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, and others.

Beshear also announced that childcare will be increased to regular capacity by March 15.

As far as vaccines and the vaccination effort, the governor announced that 36,500 initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected in the coming days.

About 700,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated as of Monday, or about 20% of the eligible population. Beshear said it appears the vaccination effort can be doubled in the coming month.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.