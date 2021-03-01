Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man will spend 87 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston also says Trent Davis, 30, of Huntington will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Davis previously admitted that on April 27, 2020, he arranged with a person he believed to be the parent of two minor females, ages 12 and 14, to travel from his job in Eleanor, Putnam County, West Virginia, to Ashland, Kentucky, in order to engage in sexual activity with both minor girls.

Davis was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location in Ashland, Kentucky.

The U.S. Attorney says a search of his cell phone revealed numerous images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Law enforcement found an additional computer that contained child sexual abuse materials at Davis’ home.

The Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation.  United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.  Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages

Latest News

Putnam County is among parts of West Virginia impacted by flooding.
High water impacts parts of Putnam County, W.Va.
Putnam County is among parts of West Virginia impacted by flooding.
High water deals a heavy blow to Putnam County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear updates state response to severe flooding, releases declining COVID-19 numbers
Settlement says Governor Justice will reside in seat of government