Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man will spend 87 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston also says Trent Davis, 30, of Huntington will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Davis previously admitted that on April 27, 2020, he arranged with a person he believed to be the parent of two minor females, ages 12 and 14, to travel from his job in Eleanor, Putnam County, West Virginia, to Ashland, Kentucky, in order to engage in sexual activity with both minor girls.

Davis was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location in Ashland, Kentucky.

The U.S. Attorney says a search of his cell phone revealed numerous images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Law enforcement found an additional computer that contained child sexual abuse materials at Davis’ home.

The Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution.

