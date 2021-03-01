Man struck and killed by train in Fayette County

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Montgomery died early Monday after being struck by a train, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim is identified as Norman Robert Harlan II, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say a train engineer notified Fayette County 911 dispatchers that he may have struck someone who was lying on the tracks. The incident happened just after midnight.

Investigators say the incident doesn’t appear to be an accident.

They say anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590 or reach out through its Facebook page.

