Marshall University plans for in-person spring commencement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University announced Monday that they’re planning for their 2021 spring commencement ceremony to be in person.

MU President Jerome A. Gilbert says it will be held on Saturday, May 1 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium with pandemic health and safety precautions in place.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. rain or shine. However, if there are thunderstorms, Sunday, May 2 will be the alternative date.

In order to maintain social distancing, each participating graduate will be provided with four tickets for guests. Masks will be required for everyone who’s attending. Graduating students also will be required to wear flat shoes to protect the football field turf.

Students who are planning to participate in the ceremony are asked to review graduation information with their academic colleges. You should also check with the registrar’s office.

More information will be released in the coming days.

President Gilbert also announced the university will return to a near-normal fall term. Most classes will be delivered in a face-to-face format. Health and safety and academic committees have been working to create scenarios and recommendations for the fall term, aimed at ensuring safety of students and employees, according to Gilbert.

He says the university wants to make sure students and their families have as much advance notice as possible to make a decision about the fall semester.

“As vaccinations become more available and the positivity rate drops, we will move toward resuming pre-pandemic activities and behaviors,” Gilbert said. “I am confident we are seeing the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and I’m ready, like all of us, to return to a level of normalcy in the fall.”

