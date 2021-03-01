More Ohioans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced who will be eligible in the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The following are involved in Phase 1C:

Individuals living with type 1 diabetes

Women who are pregnant

Bone marrow transplant recipients

Individuals living with ALS

Individuals working in childcare services

Individuals working in funeral services

Law enforcement and corrections officers

OHIO COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM INFORMATION

The entire 1C vaccination group can begin their vaccinations on Thursday, March 4. Also beginning March 4th, Phase 2 of the vaccination program will begin, with a lowering of age eligibility to 60 years of age.

“Approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group,” said Gov. DeWine. “Phase 2 adds approximately 695,000 eligible Ohioans.”

Gov. DeWine also announced Monday there are now 1,200-plus provider sites administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

“When we began making plans for our vaccine distribution, our goal was to make it as easy as possible for Ohioans to get a vaccine close to home. We placed vaccines in all 88 counties so that Ohioans would not have to travel hours to get a shot. We now have 1,200+ provider sites.”

Ohio now has a tool that shows providers throughout Ohio who have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. For access to that tool click here.

If you don’t have access to the internet, officials recommend you call your local health department, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging at 1.866.243.5678 or 211.

Gov. DeWine says now that Johnson & Johnson is starting to ship across the country, Ohio will get 96,100 doses in the first week.

In total for the week, Ohio will receive 448,390 doses, says Gov. DeWine.

“We’ll be sending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 200 independent pharmacies around the state,” said Gov. DeWine. “Most of these pharmacies had not yet received any vaccine. They’ll also go to local hospitals, health departments and chain pharmacies.”

During the press briefing Monday, Gov. DeWine said approximately 200,000 K-12 school personnel have been vaccinated in Ohio. In January, nearly 50 percent of Ohio’s students were in districts offering no in-person classes. Monday, that number is less than 10 percent.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.