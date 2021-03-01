National Guard called in to help evacuate homes in Dunlow

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wayne County 911 Dispatchers say a swift water rescue team with the National Guard has been called in to help evacuate homes in Dunlow.

According to dispatchers, the Dunlow Fire Department is experiencing flooding issues and is struggling to reach people in high water.

Many people have called 911, asking to be rescued from their flooded homes.

Wayne County Dispatchers say if you need evacuation assistance, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.