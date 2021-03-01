Advertisement

Neighbors in Ona experience flood waters in their backyard

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Terry Frye, who lives just off Fudges Creek Road in Ona, Sunday had the beginnings of a regular day.

“Well I heard it raining all night last night and getting ready to get my dog out and I looked out my front door,” Frye said.

But outside, what he saw was anything but normal. Rain caused flood water to surround the valley and come close to entering homes.

Neighbor Myra Swann says if it weren’t for a phone call things may have gotten worse.

“Well my neighbor called and she said ‘have you looked outside?’ and I said ‘no’ she said ‘you better look out and do you know how to get ahold of terry frye?’” Swann said.

Water surrounded Frye’s new car. He was able to get it out of the way just in time, even as the flood water began to drain.

Now after a fourth bout of severe weather in less than a month, along with recent power outages, neighbors hope that this is as bad as it gets.

“I know that god doesn’t give you more than what you can handle but I’m telling you, I don’t know if I can handle much more,” Swann said.

Keep checking the WSAZ Weather app for the latest severe weather updates.

