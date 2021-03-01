Advertisement

North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82

Mystery writer Margaret Maron in her office at her family farm in Johnston County on Sept. 14,...
Mystery writer Margaret Maron in her office at her family farm in Johnston County on Sept. 14, 2016. Maron, a prolific North Carolina-based mystery writer whose book series won her major awards and plaudits in the genre, has died at age 82, a family member said on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.(Juli Leonard/The News & Observer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Margaret Maron, a prolific North Carolina-based mystery writer whose book series won her major awards and plaudits in the genre, has died at age 82, a family member said on Sunday.

Maron died on Tuesday at a hospice center in Raleigh from stroke-related complications, according to her son, John Maron.

Maron is best known for the Sigrid Harald series of books, which focused on a New York police lieutenant, and the Knott series, which was about a North Carolina judge.

Her first Deborah Knott books won the four major mystery-writing awards, including the Edgar and Agatha, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. She received the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest civilian honor, in 2008, and was later inducted into the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.

Born in central North Carolina, Maron met her future husband while they both worked at the Pentagon. Joe Maron was a naval officer. They ultimately moved to Italy and to Brooklyn.

It was in New York that she learned how to write, according to the formal obituary she penned before she died. Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine published her first story in 1968, the obituary said.

The Marons moved to Johnston County, just outside of Raleigh, in the early 1970s. They have built a vacation home carved out on the farm of her mother’s family.

In addition to her husband and son, Maron’s survivors include a sister and two granddaughters. Funeral arrangements are private.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Dispatchers have received several reports of high water Monday morning
Water Rescue in Hitchens, Kentucky
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope...
Pope Benedict XVI defends resignation to ‘fanatic’ doubters
Republican bills to restrict voting are advancing in many states.
Republican voting bills advance in many states
Ed Pacchetti from the U.S. Department of Education and Amelia Courts from the WV Education...
FAFSA Deadline for High School Seniors
Three in custody as child treated for 4-day old injuries