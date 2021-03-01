Portions of Route 60 in Cabell County experiencing high water

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road near Route 60 in Huntington, West Virginia is experiencing some serious high water Monday morning.

The portion of Arlington Boulevard closet to Route 60 is currently underwater.

A truck is almost submerged in water and the water line is nearly to the top of the front door of a building along the road.

Route 60 is closed heading east. Traffic is being diverted at the Washington Boulevard intersection.

West bound is flowing but slow because water is flowing all the way across the road.

This is a developing story.

Route 60 flooding in Huntington (WSAZ)

