Advertisement

Portions of Route 60 in Cabell County experiencing high water

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road near Route 60 in Huntington, West Virginia is experiencing some serious high water Monday morning.

The portion of Arlington Boulevard closet to Route 60 is currently underwater.

A truck is almost submerged in water and the water line is nearly to the top of the front door of a building along the road.

Route 60 is closed heading east. Traffic is being diverted at the Washington Boulevard intersection.

West bound is flowing but slow because water is flowing all the way across the road.

This is a developing story.

Route 60 flooding in Huntington
Route 60 flooding in Huntington(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 193 new cases
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has an update on flooding across the region
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has an update on flooding across the region
Dispatchers have received several reports of high water Monday morning
Water Rescue in Hitchins, Kentucky
Ed Pacchetti from the U.S. Department of Education and Amelia Courts from the WV Education...
FAFSA Deadline for High School Seniors