Route 25 shut down after water rescue

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One roadway in Putnam County is shut down following a water rescue Monday afternoon.

According to officials with Poca Fire Department, a woman and her child were driving on Route 25 near Armour Creek when their vehicle stalled in the high water.

Another vehicle was able to pull the two out of the water as crews were arriving to the scene. There were no injuries in the incident.

Route 25 is currently closed at the Backwater Bridge as water levels continue to increase.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.