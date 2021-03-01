Advertisement

Section of Route 60 closed in Barboursville due to flooding

Route 60 is closed both east and westbound at the intersection of Main Street by Tanyard Station.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy section of road is Barboursville is closed to drivers because of high water.

Route 60 is closed both east and westbound at the intersection of Main Street by Tanyard Station on Monday.

Heavy rains have caused water to spill over onto the road and it is covering all lanes.

There is no word on how long this section will be closed.

Drivers will have to detour around. There are several alternate routes drivers can take. If you need to get into Barboursville, you can get off U.S. 60 at Farmdale Road and then take Main Street through Barboursville and get back off at Route 60.

Drivers can also take I-64 and get off at 29th Street or Merritts Creek.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

