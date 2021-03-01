Advertisement

Sunday COVID-19 report shows 7th straight week of decline

Kentucky’s positivity rate also continues to drop.
(AP)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State health leaders on Sunday reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

This is the seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“This is good news,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video posted to social media. “This is the direction we want to go in.”

The current positivity rate is 5.02%, the lowest in at least four months, the governor said.

The governor also said that the state has vaccinated more individuals in this vaccination week than ever before.

At least 687,823 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“Make sure that you’re patient, and don’t stop doing what is protecting us right now: Masking up, engaging in social distancing, reducing your contacts,” Gov. Beshear said. “We can see the end; the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. The directions that we’re heading are good. But we can’t quit until we get the job done.”

Kentucky has reported 404,622 cases and 4,637 deaths since the pandemic began almost a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Neighbors in the Fudges Creek area of Ona woke up Sunday morning to flooding right in their...
Neighbors in Ona experience flood waters in their backyard
Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue
Animals rescued from floodwaters in Elliott County
First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in...
Firefighters working to put out house fire in Milton
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders