Three in custody as child treated for 4-day old injuries

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people are facing child endangerment charges after a 4-year-old child was brought into the emergency room with multiple injuries, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Thoroughman says the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center Saturday in which injuries to a young child were reported.

A detective and sheriff’s deputy then spoke with the child, and the child’s mother, who transported him to the hospital.

Detectives were able to determine the mother had not seen her child in several months because the child’s father had custody. When the mother learned the father was incarcerated out of town and that he had left the child with his girlfriend, the mother went to their Wheelersburg home where she saw her child covered in bruises and had two black eyes, the release said. The mother then pushed the door open and grabbed her child to get medical care. He has since been transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators responded to the 1100 block of Possum Hollow Road in Wheelersburg where residents arranged for their daughter, Kaitlene Bice, to speak with law enforcement.

Following an investigation, Thoroughman says investigators concluded the child suffered his injuries at least 4 days prior. No one inside the residence called for help, nor did the child ever receive any medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office arrested 25 year old Kaitlene Bice and charged her with 1 count of child endangerment.

Also arrested were 51 year old William Bice, Jr. and 44 year old Mary Ann Bice. Both were charged with 1 count of complicity to child endangerment. All three were arrested without incident and are being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $50,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

