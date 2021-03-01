Eastbound lanes of I-64 shut down after car hits tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down after a car crash.

That’s between the 5th St. East and Hal Greer Boulevard exits.

Dispatchers say a car hit a tree in the roadway.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt.

Police are on scene working to move the tree out of the roadway.

