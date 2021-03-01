Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of I-64 shut down after car hits tree

Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down...
Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down after a car crash.(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down after a car crash.

That’s between the 5th St. East and Hal Greer Boulevard exits.

Dispatchers say a car hit a tree in the roadway.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt.

Police are on scene working to move the tree out of the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Wayne County 911 Dispatchers say a swift water rescue team with the National Guard has been...
National Guard called in to help evacuate homes in Dunlow
Neighbors in the Fudges Creek area of Ona woke up Sunday morning to flooding right in their...
Neighbors in Ona experience flood waters in their backyard
Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue
Animals rescued from floodwaters in Elliott County
First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in...
Firefighters working to put out house fire in Milton