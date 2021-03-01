Water Rescue in Hitchins, Kentucky

Hitchens, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say several people are being rescued from a school building in Hitchens, Kentucky.

High water from the weekend rain has gotten into Carter Christian Academy. People went to make sure the items in the building didn’t get damaged. Then the water came up and trapped them.

Emergency crews have been taking the people across the high water to safety. No one has been hurt. A dispatcher says the school has about three feet of water inside it right now. So the damage is severe. Rescue teams have been working to help for several hours Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.