Advertisement

Water Rescue in Hitchins, Kentucky

Dispatchers have received several reports of high water Monday morning
Dispatchers have received several reports of high water Monday morning(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hitchens, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say several people are being rescued from a school building in Hitchens, Kentucky.

High water from the weekend rain has gotten into Carter Christian Academy. People went to make sure the items in the building didn’t get damaged. Then the water came up and trapped them.

Emergency crews have been taking the people across the high water to safety. No one has been hurt. A dispatcher says the school has about three feet of water inside it right now. So the damage is severe. Rescue teams have been working to help for several hours Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 193 new cases
Portions of Route 60 in Cabell County experiencing high water
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has an update on flooding across the region
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has an update on flooding across the region
Ed Pacchetti from the U.S. Department of Education and Amelia Courts from the WV Education...
FAFSA Deadline for High School Seniors