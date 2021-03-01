Advertisement

Water rescue team called to rescue man in Little Coal River

Boone County 911 Dispatchers say a water rescue team is on its way to try to rescue a person...
Boone County 911 Dispatchers say a water rescue team is on its way to try to rescue a person stuck in the Little Coal River.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE ( 3/1/2021) 5:07 A.M. - Boone county 911 dispatchers say the rescue boat from Chesapeake has just arrived on scene.

They hope to have a man stuck in high flood waters of the Little Coal River on dry ground in the next hour.

Emergency crews say they have made about 10 residential rescues overnight in the area.

Dispatchers say homes and trailers were surround by water in Danville on Park Avenue; on Old River Road in Madison; and also on Riverside Avenue in Madison.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information on this developing story.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County 911 Dispatchers say a water rescue team is on its way to try to rescue a person stuck in the Little Coal River.

According to dispatchers, the person is too far into the water for the Madison Volunteer Fire Department to get to them.

The Chesapeake Fire Department has also been dispatched to help in the rescue.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-64 back open after car hits tree
Wayne County 911 Dispatchers say a swift water rescue team with the National Guard has been...
National Guard called in to help evacuate homes in Dunlow
Neighbors in the Fudges Creek area of Ona woke up Sunday morning to flooding right in their...
Neighbors in Ona experience flood waters in their backyard
Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue
Animals rescued from floodwaters in Elliott County