Water rescue team called to rescue man in Little Coal River

UPDATE ( 3/1/2021) 5:07 A.M. - Boone county 911 dispatchers say the rescue boat from Chesapeake has just arrived on scene.

They hope to have a man stuck in high flood waters of the Little Coal River on dry ground in the next hour.

Emergency crews say they have made about 10 residential rescues overnight in the area.

Dispatchers say homes and trailers were surround by water in Danville on Park Avenue; on Old River Road in Madison; and also on Riverside Avenue in Madison.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County 911 Dispatchers say a water rescue team is on its way to try to rescue a person stuck in the Little Coal River.

According to dispatchers, the person is too far into the water for the Madison Volunteer Fire Department to get to them.

The Chesapeake Fire Department has also been dispatched to help in the rescue.

