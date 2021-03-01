Advertisement

UPDATE | Water rescue underway in Milton

Water rescue in Milton
Water rescue in Milton(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 3/1/21 @ 2:33 p.m.

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman, child and their dog have been rescued from their home

This is happening on East Mud River Road in the Milton area Monday afternoon.

They were dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

A man from another home is being brought out by rescue crews.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/1/21

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water rescue is underway in the Milton area Monday afternoon.

Officials say residents are trapped in their homes as water continues to rise.

Rescue workers are flying drones and launching rescue boats in order to locate residents trapped in their homes on East Mud River Road.

According to Kraig Barker with Cabell Emergency Services, two homes are surrounded by water and the owners have no way out. Crews are making their way to the homes by motorboat and will shuttle them to safety.

One of the homes is built on 14-foot high stilts and the water is currently within inches of getting in the house. Barker says the concern is that if the water continues to rise it could quickly become a matter of life and death.

This is the worst flooding residents say they have seen in this area in the past 20 years, so the high water caught many residents off guard.

Barker says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings and the weather so emergency situations can be avoided.

Cabell EMS trains for water rescues throughout the year so when the time come they are ready to respond immediately.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages

Latest News

More Ohioans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 death in Scioto County
Route 60 is closed both east and westbound at the intersection of Main Street by Tanyard Station.
Section of Route 60 closed in Barboursville due to flooding
Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS Director, joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on flooding in...
WSAZ Now Desk | Heavy rains lead to water rescues, flooded roadways