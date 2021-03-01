UPDATE | Water rescue underway in Milton

UPDATE 3/1/21 @ 2:33 p.m.

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman, child and their dog have been rescued from their home

This is happening on East Mud River Road in the Milton area Monday afternoon.

They were dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

A man from another home is being brought out by rescue crews.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/1/21

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water rescue is underway in the Milton area Monday afternoon.

Officials say residents are trapped in their homes as water continues to rise.

Rescue workers are flying drones and launching rescue boats in order to locate residents trapped in their homes on East Mud River Road.

According to Kraig Barker with Cabell Emergency Services, two homes are surrounded by water and the owners have no way out. Crews are making their way to the homes by motorboat and will shuttle them to safety.

One of the homes is built on 14-foot high stilts and the water is currently within inches of getting in the house. Barker says the concern is that if the water continues to rise it could quickly become a matter of life and death.

This is the worst flooding residents say they have seen in this area in the past 20 years, so the high water caught many residents off guard.

Barker says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings and the weather so emergency situations can be avoided.

Cabell EMS trains for water rescues throughout the year so when the time come they are ready to respond immediately.

This is a developing story.

