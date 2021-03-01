Advertisement

West Virginia State Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying alleged burglars

The Wayne Detachment of West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help in...
The Wayne Detachment of West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying two alleged burglars.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne Detachment of West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying two alleged burglars.

These two suspects allegedly broke into a home on Friday.

The incident happened in the Prichard area of Wayne County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at (304)-272-5131.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gets funding for students to take ACT for free for PROMISE Scholarship applicants
Ironton officials plan to raise flood gates
Show us your photos/videos of flooding
High water issues in Johnson County, Ky