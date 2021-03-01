West Virginia State Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying alleged burglars
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne Detachment of West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying two alleged burglars.
These two suspects allegedly broke into a home on Friday.
The incident happened in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at (304)-272-5131.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.