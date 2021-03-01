Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Widespread flooding and high water have closed more than 100 roads in the region and motorists will have to find alternate routes.

Closures in West Virginia include:

Cabell County: Scarberry Hollow Road; Newman Branch; Little Cabell Creek Road; Fudges Creek Road; Howell Mill Union Ridge; WV 2 at Oak Hill Road.

Also in Cabell County, the slow lanes of I-64 East at mile marker 10 are shut down due to a mudslide.

Greenbrier County: US 60 near Tommy Hall Road; Miller Road; AnJean Road.

Lincoln County: Lower Mud Road.

Logan County: Crawley Creek Road from Chapmanville to Tomblin Store; Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road; Mt. Gay Road; Mud Fork; Trace Fork.

Mason County: Cliff Road; WV 817; Willow Creek Road; Crab Creek Road; Jim Hill Road; Jericho Road; Plain Valley Road; Five Mile Road; Waterloo Road;

Mingo County: Marrowbone Creek Road.

Kanawha County: Ferrell Road; Coal River Road past Smith Creek; Emmons Road, Georges Run Road of WV 46; 5028 Elk River Road South; 2864 Pennsylvania Avenue; Ronda Road & Cabin Creek Road in Ronda; Sissonville Driver & Derricks Creek Road in Sissonville; Maccorkle Avenue SE & Beechwood Run in Pratt; Elk River Road S & Little Sandy Road in Big Chimney; Second Avenue & Church Hill in Handley; Frogs Creek Road & Principal Road in Sissonville; Maccorkle Avenue SE & Hill Street in Coalburg; Dry Branch Drive & Cooks Hollow Road in Malden; Elk River Road N at Queen Road in Clendenin; Charles Avenue & Carver Street in Institute; Falcon Drive & Lotus Drive in Sissonville; Paint Creek Road & Collins Branch Road in Standard; 2988 Spencer Road in Clendenin; Coopers Creek Road at Elkgrove Road in Coopers Creek; 11001 Maccorkle Avenue SE in Marmet; 3251 Greenbrier Street in Milliken; Quick Road & S Pinch Road in Pinch; 600 block of S Ruffner Road in Charleston; Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw; Walker Road & Tupper’s Creek Road in Sissonville; Sissonville Drive at Whisperwood Lane in Sissonville; Hubbard Road & Rutledge Road in Pinch; Doctors Creek Road in Clendenin; Kanawha Boulevard E at the Belle Exit underpass; Sissonville Drive & Old Mill Road in Sissonville; Dalewood Drive & Macel Drive in Cross Lanes; E Dupont Avenue in Shrewsbury; Spencer Road & Hively Addition Road in Clendenin; Greenbrier Street & Rutledge Road in Airport Village.

Putnam County: Harbour Lane; Kelleys Creek Road; Harmons Creek; Trace Fork Turkey Creek Road; Clymers Creek Road; Scary Creek Road; Burns Road; Buzzard Creek Road; Poca River Road; Round Knob Road; Buff Creek; Poindexter Road; Rocky Step Road; Heizer Creek Road; Hurricane Creek; Derricks Creek Road; Blacklick Run Road; Eighteen Mile Creek Road; Bud Lane; Manilla Creek Road; WV 817 at Tuckers Branch; WV 34 S in several locations; WV 34 N at Longview; North Poplar Fork Road.

Wayne County: Booth Branch; German Ridge Road; Cyrus Cemetery Road; Goodwill Road; Big Sandy River Road; WV 152 near Sycamore Road; Wilson Creek Road; Plymale Branch.

Wood County: Waverly Road, Old St. Mary’s Pike, Core Road.

In Kentucky:

Greenup County: U.S. 23 North and South from State Route 827 (Coal Branch) to Ohio River Road in Lloyd is shut down due to power poles and lines laying across the roadway.

Floyd County: Route 1427 Abbott Creek; Route 1428 in Martin; Bucks Branch; Route 122 out of Martin; Route 114 in Middle Creek & Abbott Creek.

In Ohio:

Lawrence County: Route 93 in Pedro Township.

