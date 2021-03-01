Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Heavy rains lead to water rescues, flooded roadways

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains over the weekend have caused flooding issues across the region. Many roadways are flooded and water rescues are underway to get families to safety.

Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS Director, joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on flooding in the county and work to rescue homeowners that are stranded.

