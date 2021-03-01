WVU & OSU are top ten teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the last week of the regular season upon college basketball, there are plenty of changes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. West Virginia has jumped to number 6 while Ohio State has fallen from fourth to 7th after losing three straight games. Gongaza is still the overwhelming number one team in college basketball. Michigan has jumped to second after Baylor lost to Kansas on Saturday. The Bears play WVU Tuesday night.
Here are the full rankings.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Gonzaga (59)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7. Ohio St.
8. Alabama
9. Houston
10. Villanova
11. Florida St.
12. Arkansas
13. Kansas
14. Creighton
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma St.
18. Texas Tech
19. San Diego St.
20. Loyola Chicago
21. Virginia
22. Virginia Tech
23. Purdue
24. Colorado
25. Wisconsin
First -place votes in parentheses
