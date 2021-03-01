WVU & OSU are top ten teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the last week of the regular season upon college basketball, there are plenty of changes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. West Virginia has jumped to number 6 while Ohio State has fallen from fourth to 7th after losing three straight games. Gongaza is still the overwhelming number one team in college basketball. Michigan has jumped to second after Baylor lost to Kansas on Saturday. The Bears play WVU Tuesday night.

Here are the full rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Gonzaga (59)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Ohio St.

8. Alabama

9. Houston

10. Villanova

11. Florida St.

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas

14. Creighton

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma St.

18. Texas Tech

19. San Diego St.

20. Loyola Chicago

21. Virginia

22. Virginia Tech

23. Purdue

24. Colorado

25. Wisconsin

First -place votes in parentheses

