Advertisement

Accident shuts down part of Route 35

Police lights
Police lights(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is shutting down part of Route 35 for an extended period of time.

West Virginia State Police say it happened near Anderson Hollow Road Tuesday.

There are injuries.

Troopers say there’s no word on when the road will reopen.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-64 back open after car hits tree
Investigators responding to shooting

Latest News

Fred Cornell from Big Time Wrestling shares the new date for their Friday Night Slam and their...
Big Time Wrestling: Friday Night Slam
Dr. Mike Fultz with WVSU discusses how you can apply and be apart of this program.
Yellow Jackets Unite
Mark Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder.
Shots Fired From Moving Truck
Route 60 flooding in Barboursville
High water closes Route 60 near Barboursville