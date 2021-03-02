Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

Latest News

High Water reported on northeast Kentucky highways
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005 file photo, Bunny Wailer performs at the One Love concert to...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning
Limited vaccine supplies & appointment scheduling frustrations are just two of the hurdles...
3rd vaccine out, boosters being developed