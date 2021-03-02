Advertisement

Black Ice Reported in Kanawha County

Wet roads froze overnight, creating patches of black ice on the roads.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County dispatchers are warning drivers to be wary of black ice Tuesday morning on all roads.

The flooding from Monday has left water on many roads and the temperature has now fallen below the freezing point.

Kanawha County’s emergency message says the situation can cause standing water and wet roadways to freeze over, creating hazardous driving conditions.

We have not had any reports of accidents so far in the pre-dawn hours.

Salt trucks have already gone out to treat black ice near the Oakwood Road Exit.

