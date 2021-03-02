Advertisement

Body found in Martin County, Ky.

A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area of Martin County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area, Martin County 911 dispatchers said.

The Martin County Coroner tells WSAZ.com the body of a 40-year-old female was found in a ditch along Route 292, Riverfront Road.

The coroner says a passerby discovered the body Tuesday afternoon.

The body is now en route to Louisville for an autopsy.

Other details are unavailable now, including the nature of how the person died.

We are working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

How the Corps of Engineers uses dams to reduce flooding downstream
