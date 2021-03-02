Cleaning supplies distribution set up for those impacted by flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the city of Charleston will coordinate availability of cleaning supplies for those impacted by flooding on Charleston’s West Side.

There will be a cleaning supply distribution set up at the corner of Washington Street West and Beatrice Street Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

You can drop off donations at the same location. You can donate cleaning supplies such as bleach, shovels, trash bags gloves, buckets, scrub brushes, detergent and disinfectant spray.

If you would like to volunteer to help clean up, you can stop by the drop-off location.

“We have all seen the impact that this week’s flooding has had on our community. The West Side was severely impacted, and we need to come together to help our neighbors,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We would love to have folks join us by providing cleaning supplies or by volunteering.”

The City’s Public Works Department will also be making additional trash runs on the West Side the next few days.

For more information, call 304-348-8174.

