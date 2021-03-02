Traffic situation closes I-64 West in Barboursville area

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic situation Tuesday evening has closed Interstate 64 West near the Merritts Creek exit, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It happened just beyond Exit 18.

We were notified about the situation just before 6:30 p.m. Dispatchers say it appears to be connected to a stranded motorist.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, including if anyone was hurt.

Traffic is extremely backed up in that area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

