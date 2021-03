PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing down traffic on U.S. 60 near Hurricane.

According to an emergency dispatcher with Putnam County, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 at WV 34.

The dispatcher told WSAZ that, while slowed down, traffic is moving.

No one was injured in the crash.

