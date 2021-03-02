Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man was helped out of his vehicle Tuesday afternoon shortly before his vehicle caught fire and spread to six other vehicles.

Emergency crews tell the WSAZ crew at the scene the man pulled his vehicle off Route 60 in Cabell County near River City Subaru due to car trouble. The man says he noticed smoke coming from his car.

Employees at the dealership say they noticed the man was having trouble getting out of his vehicle, so they helped him get out safely. Shortly after, the vehicle caught fire and spread to six others nearby.

Seven cars were involved in the fire. According to the dealership, six were new Subaru Crosstrek.

Both eastbound lanes of Route 60 were shut down while firefighters contained the fire.

One westbound lane is open at this time.

Crews say eastbound lanes should reopen shortly.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a portion of Route 60 in Cabell County Tuesday afternoon after reports of several vehicles on fire.

According to dispatchers, a driver pulled off Route 60 next to River City Subaru due to car trouble.

The driver said smoke was inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle caught on fire shortly after and flames spread to five other vehicles.

WV 511 says the middle and right lanes of Route 60 are shut down. This is in the 5200 block.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.