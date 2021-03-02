Dozens of roads remain closed from high water,

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Motorists face the task of finding alternate routes Tuesday morning as high water is still covering dozens of roadways in the region.

Here is a list of closures:

West Virginia:

Cabell County

McComas Road

Newman Branch

Little Cabell Creek Road

Fudges Creek Road

Carson Lane

Nine Mile Road

Howell Mill Union Ridge

Alt. Rt. 10 at mm 1 to mm 1.50.

WV 10 @ mm 4.8 to mm 5.2

US 60 at Guyan River Road

Scarberry Hollow Road

Dry Creek Rd

Dairy Road

Heath Creek Road

West Mud River

East Mud River Rd.

Rt. 60 Barboursville between Kroger and the Huntington Mall

Lincoln County

Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line

Lincoln Lower Mud River Rd

Lincoln Six Mile Creek Road

Logan County

Crawley Creek Rd from Chapmanville to Tomblin store

Mt. Gay Rd

Logan Mud Fork

Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road

Trace Fork

