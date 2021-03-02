Dozens of roads remain closed from high water
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Motorists face the task of finding alternate routes Tuesday morning as high water is still covering dozens of roadways in the region.
Here is a list of closures:
West Virginia:
Cabell County
- McComas Road
- Newman Branch
- Little Cabell Creek Road
- Fudges Creek Road
- Carson Lane
- Nine Mile Road
- Howell Mill Union Ridge
- Alt. Rt. 10 at mm 1 to mm 1.50.
- WV 10 @ mm 4.8 to mm 5.2
- US 60 at Guyan River Road
- Scarberry Hollow Road
- Dry Creek Rd
- Dairy Road
- Heath Creek Road
- West Mud River
- East Mud River Rd.
- Rt. 60 Barboursville between Kroger and the Huntington Mall
Lincoln County
- Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line
- Lincoln Lower Mud River Rd
- Lincoln Six Mile Creek Road
Logan County
- Crawley Creek Rd from Chapmanville to Tomblin store
- Mt. Gay Rd
- Logan Mud Fork
- Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road
- Trace Fork
