Dozens of roads remain closed from high water

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Motorists face the task of finding alternate routes Tuesday morning as high water is still covering dozens of roadways in the region.

Here is a list of closures:

West Virginia:

Cabell County

  • McComas Road
  • Newman Branch
  • Little Cabell Creek Road
  • Fudges Creek Road
  • Carson Lane
  • Nine Mile Road
  • Howell Mill Union Ridge
  • Alt. Rt. 10 at mm 1 to mm 1.50.
  • WV 10 @ mm 4.8 to mm 5.2
  • US 60 at Guyan River Road
  • Scarberry Hollow Road
  • Dry Creek Rd
  • Dairy Road
  • Heath Creek Road
  • West Mud River
  • East Mud River Rd.
  • Rt. 60 Barboursville between Kroger and the Huntington Mall

Lincoln County

  • Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line
  • Lincoln Lower Mud River Rd
  • Lincoln Six Mile Creek Road

Logan County

  • Crawley Creek Rd from Chapmanville to Tomblin store
  • Mt. Gay Rd
  • Logan Mud Fork
  • Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road
  • Trace Fork

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

