Drying out, brightening up after the flood

Flood waters shift to Ohio
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The great flood of 2021 has one more phase to run. The small creeks and streams are now well within their banks. Phase 2 allows for smaller rivers to crest so the Kanawha, Elk, Little Kanawha, Twelve-pole, Guyandotte, Coal in WV and the Little Sandy and Big Sandy (Levisa, Tug FORKS) in Kentucky can fall on Tuesday at the expense of the Mighty Ohio. Interests along the Ohio should be ready for high water through Wednesday.

Meanwhile the weather has calmed down with a fresh batch of cold air arriving on a north wind. So Tuesday will feature a cobalt blue sky and late season chilled feel. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will start below freezing then warm into the 50s with ample sunshine.

Starting Friday through the weekend a new surge of last season cold air will arrive with the chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s will provide a setback for any thoughts of an early spring.

