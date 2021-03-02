Fire destroys South Point home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early Tuesday morning fire destroys a home in South Point, Ohio.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Malone Mobile Home park off Little Solida Road.

According to the South Point Fire Department, the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The family was inside when the fire broke out, but made it out safely.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

