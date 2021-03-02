Advertisement

Fire destroys South Point home

Family of four safely escapes
Early Tuesday morning fire destroys South Point home.
Early Tuesday morning fire destroys South Point home.(Gray tv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early Tuesday morning fire destroys a home in South Point, Ohio.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Malone Mobile Home park off Little Solida Road.

According to the South Point Fire Department, the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The family was inside when the fire broke out, but made it out safely.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-64 back open after car hits tree
Investigators responding to shooting

Latest News

Dozens of roads remain closed from high water,
Dozens of roads remain closed from high water
Whether you’re a victim of the flooding or still dealing with last week’s winter weather and...
Floyd County schools opening doors to residents affected by severe weather
Parts of Kanawha County, including Sissonville, were hit hard by flooding Sunday into Monday.
Flooding hits parts of Kanawha County hard
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide Monday night in the Sissonville...
Sheriff’s deputies investigating man’s death in Kanawha County as homicide