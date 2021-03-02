Flood waters impacting hundreds of storage units

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Flood waters are getting into hundreds of storage units in Barboursville.

The units are located behind Keaton’s Collision Center.

Jenny Keaton, the daughter of the owner, tells WSAZ they have close to 700 storage units at the property and nearly all of them are either flooded or in danger of being flooded.

She says they were called about high water getting into a unit around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers from the collision center and volunteers are helping move items from units to higher ground.

Keaton says they’ll be working throughout the night. She says they’ve been told water could continue rising until Wednesday morning.

Back hoes and tow trucks are being used.

Many storage unit renters and their families have been at the site throughout the day trying to retrieve their things.

Lauren Summers used her father’s canoe to get to the items in her unit, but she says most of the items inside were already soaked.

“I never imagined I’d be paddling with two-by-fours to my storage unit in a canoe,” Summers said.

Keaton says water has never gotten this high in the 25 years her father has owned the property.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.