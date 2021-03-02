Advertisement

Floyd County schools opening doors to residents affected by severe weather

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re a victim of the flooding or still dealing with last week’s winter weather and power outages, five schools in Floyd County will open their doors Tuesday to the community.

Superintendent Danny Adkins says the schools will serve as warming stations and charging stations for people’s phones and other devices.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Betsy Layne High School, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, Floyd Central High School, Prestonsburg Elementary and Prestonsburg High School.

