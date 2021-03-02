Advertisement

Gatorade introduces patch to measure hydration

Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its...
Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its beverage you should be drinking.(Source: Gatorade via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gatorade wants you to drink more of its beverage, and now, it can tell you how to do it most efficiently with its new Gx Sweat Patch.

Before a workout, the sticker goes on your inner arm, where it measures how much sweat you produce.

Then, Gatorade’s app tells you how much fluid and sodium you’ve lost and how much of its sports drink you need to consume to replenish it.

You get two patches for $25, and you can only use them one time each.

The good news is, once you know how much you need to drink in a typical workout, you probably don’t need to reinvent that wheel unless you change up your routine or environment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
Harris Riverfront Park closed
Water levels being monitored at Ohio River; Harris Riverfront Park closes
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005 file photo, Bunny Wailer performs at the One Love concert to...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
School desks (AP Images)
$1.2 million investment to Catholic schools across W.Va.
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel