Governor Justice announces W.Va. online job fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced an online job fair will take place thanks to a new partnership the State has made.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, West Virginia has started a partnership with Jobcase to ”connect more job seekers and companies in West Virginia.”

There will be an online job fair held on Thursday, March 4th, with a focus on manufacturing and features openings at Mitsubishi, FLSmidth, and P&G.

“West Virginia has some of the best jobs, the best workers, and the best companies in the country, and with Jobcase’s help we are going to connect thousands of people to the great opportunities in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “These efforts will help West Virginia retain workers, expand our employment base, and bring more people and businesses into our great state for years to come. West Virginia is the best place to live and work and we are going to keep telling our story and bringing more people here.”

”With a business-friendly environment, skilled workers, training partnerships, and employers looking to hire, West Virginia provides strong support for jobseekers and companies,” said Ed Gaunch, Secretary of Commerce. “Our partnership with Jobcase is already tens of thousands of job seekers to the best opportunities that West Virginia has to offer; and we’re just getting started. Our upcoming March 4th online hiring event shows that West Virginia can meet the challenges in this moment and support our workers and employers. We appreciate Jobcase’s work to support this great collaboration.”

You can register for the hiring event by clicking here.

