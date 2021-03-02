Heritage Elementary to host drive-thru hot lunch Wednesday

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There will be a drive-thru hot lunch at Heritage Elementary on Wednesday.

It will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The staff of Heritage Elementary is hosting the lunch for those impacted by the recent ice storms and flooding. Community members are invited to drive through the loop at the front of the school to get a hot meal.

Soups, sandwiches and more will be served.

Local businesses also partnered with staff to make this possible.

