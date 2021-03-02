Advertisement

High water closes Route 60 near Barboursville

Route 60 flooding in Barboursville
Route 60 flooding in Barboursville(Barboursville Mayor)
By WSAZ News Staff
Mar. 2, 2021
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 60 has been closed near Barboursville due to flooding and high water.

According to Barboursville Police, the road is shut down from the Main Street entrance into Barboursville all the way to Mall Road.

The water is covering the roadway and getting into several businesses and a church.

