High water reported on northeast Kentucky highways

BOYD, CARTER, FLEMING, GREENUP, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reports state roadways are blocked or otherwise impacted by high water Tuesday morning at the following locations:

Boyd County

· KY 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street, flood gates up (milepoint 9)

· KY 854, high water or flood issues still possible at Rush, Garner

· KY 168 closed between Hurricane Creek and Shadowlawn Drive for embankment, utility repairs (milepoint 2.8)

Carter County

· KY 1 north of Grayson, Pactolus to Greenup County (milepoint 13-16)

· KY 1910 near I-64 underpass (milepoint 0-3)

· KY 773 at Hitchins (milepoint 3.7-3.8)

Fleming County

· KY 111 at Grange City (milepoint 2.5-4.5)

Greenup County

· KY 2 closed at Jeremey Gullet Bridge at KY 3307, water over road at several locations from there to US 23 at Greenup (milepoint 13-17), Ohio River backwater

· KY 1, several locations from KY 784 at Lost Creek to Long Branch (milepoint 1-8)

· KY 7 at Maloneton (milepoint15-17), and several locations between AA Highway and Carter County (milepoint 0-10)

· KY 503 at Naples, from Boyd County line to KY 207 (milepoint 0-5.4)

· KY 3306 near KY 1 at Little Sandy River (milepoint 0-1)

State highway crews monitor high water conditions on roadways and place signs or barricades on routes as necessary. Motorists should not pass barricades or attempt to drive through high water. Even a few inches of water can float vehicles. Please turn around, don’t drown.

