Home Intruder Shot

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Portsmouth, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Police tell us that a man was shot while breaking into a home on Dunlap Road.

The shooting even came as a surprise to police because they didn’t find out until they were interviewing the suspect that he had been shot.

A woman called police to say that someone broke into her home on Monday while she was asleep.

She heard a noise and went to investigate.

When she was confronted by the intruder, she ran back to her bedroom and got out a gun.

She fired it at the man and then they fought.

The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor for help.

Investigators found the shell casing and even video evidence of what happened from a neighbor’s house.

Brandon Barrett came to the police department afterward and only later told police he had been wounded by the shot.

He was treated at SOMC and has now been charged aggrevated burglary.

He’s now in the Scioto County Jail.

