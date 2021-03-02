Homes under water in Diamond, W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Homes along Fairview Drive in Diamond flooded Sunday night.

Mike White, who lives along that road in the Kanawha County community, said his basement is flooded almost to the ceiling.

“There are cars floating right down here,” White said. “It’s gone. Everybody’s basement down through here has been flooded.”

Sunday night, he said he watched the water rise in his home. Their road does not sit on the Kanawha River, but residents along the roadway believe the drains on property behind them are causing the flooding.

“Me wife woke me at 11 and at that point I was just trying to sweep water away from the basement door, so it had not even gotten in the house yet and it did not take long,” White said.

He said he has lived in this area his entire life and it has never gotten that high. It would get 3 feet high in his yard but never up to his house.

“We are a foot away from getting to my main level, so we have lost the furnace, washer and dryer, two bedrooms, most of our clothing,” White said.

One home was flooded up to the windows on their first floor and they lost their cars.

“As you can see, there is no other flooding. It’s just right here where this culvert is, so we know that that is the issue,” White said.

The culvert White said is on the property behind the homes along Fairview Drive.

White, his wife and their four sons will stay at a hotel and figure out what to do next.

