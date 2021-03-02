Advertisement

How the Corps of Engineers uses dams to reduce flooding downstream

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ goal is to reduce flooding instead of necessarily controlling it.

To do so, the Corps has constructed about 17 different reservoirs on the Ohio River system to try and reduce flooding. When the rains occur, they watch what’s happening downstream.

Engineers have gauges to monitor how high the water rises and how fast if flows. When the water is too high, they shut down the gates of the dams and then store all the water that flows into the reservoir.

By doing that, they can take a little bit of water out of the system and then reduce the peaks and crest of the rivers downstream. In some cases, they can reduce the water by 5 to 10 feet.

“By storing water in the dams themselves, we’re able to take if off a few feet off the crest to the local communities and thereby reduce the impact to the area,” said James Schray, a water management tech specialist with the Corps of Engineers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Ice ruled contributing factor in double fatal accident

Latest News

How the Corps of Engineers uses dams to control flooding downstream
How the Corps of Engineers uses dams to control flooding downstream
Lt. TJ Dillon discusses his book 'Police Traffic Stops'
Advice for new drivers when getting stopped by police
A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area of Martin County, Kentucky.
Body found in Martin County, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear updates record flooding situation, latest COVID-19 numbers