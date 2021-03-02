Kentucky Gov. Beshear updates record flooding situation, latest COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and fellow state officials on Tuesday said record flooding remains a challenging and dangerous situation for first responders and residents.

“This is one that will go into the record books,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “We have reached out to FEMA.”

During his Tuesday afternoon briefing, Beshear said state officials are pushing “as hard as we can” for federal assistance.

The governor said more water rescues happened Tuesday. Some rivers in parts of the state aren’t expected to crest until the weekend, according to Dossett.

In the COVID-19 report, Beshear reported 1,080 new cases – the lowest Tuesday in four weeks. He said the 4.76% positivity rate was the lowest since Oct. 18.

The governor reported 19 more deaths, as well as 19 red counties.

As of Tuesday, 711,559 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

Beshear said the state is expected to receive about 8,000 more vaccines next week and their plan is to double the number of vaccinations within the next month.

The governor also reacted to the decision in Texas to lift the statewide mask mandate.

“Why would you take such a huge risk on life now with light at the end of the tunnel? … We’re certainly not going to act irresponsibly here in Kentucky.”

