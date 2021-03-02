Man guilty of quadruple murder seeks appeal

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man sentenced to death following the murder of four people, including an 8-year-old child, will have his appeal heard Tuesday morning by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Arron Lawson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death in February of 2019 for the 2017 murders of his cousin Stacy Holstien, her child Devin, and her parents Tammie and Donald McClure.

The murders happened in Pedro, Ohio.

Lawson’s lawyers are filing for an appeal saying his due process rights were violated by the court when his waiver of a jury trial was accepted, but Lawson’s competency was never examined.

The Lawrence County prosecutor’s office say the defense had ample time to request an exam but did not.

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

