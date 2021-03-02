No Ohio hoops game tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no basketball game tonight for the Ohio Bobcats as the MAC announced it has been postponed. In the release, they stated it’s “due to roster issues with the Ohio men’s basketball team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game will not be rescheduled.” The Bobcats regular season finale is slated for Friday March 5th against Bowling Green.

