Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person is dead Monday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 says.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Whitetail Lane.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but we also have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.