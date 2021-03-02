Shots Fired From Moving Truck

Portsmouth, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two men are now under arrest for firing more than a dozen gunshots from a moving truck around the Taco Bell in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth police say Nolan Harness Cooper and William Crabtree were charged early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say they fired several shots while outside the Taco Bell on Gallia Street. A blue pickup then left and drove down Mabert Road where witnesses say as many as ten more shots were fired. There are no reports of anyone being hit by bullets. They also didn’t report the motivation for the gunfire.

Police pulled over Cooper and Crabtree and found guns, spent ammunition, live ammunition, and open containers of alcohol.

They were both taken to the Scioto County Jail.

