Advertisement

Shots Fired From Moving Truck

Mark Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder.
Mark Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder.(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Portsmouth, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two men are now under arrest for firing more than a dozen gunshots from a moving truck around the Taco Bell in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth police say Nolan Harness Cooper and William Crabtree were charged early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say they fired several shots while outside the Taco Bell on Gallia Street. A blue pickup then left and drove down Mabert Road where witnesses say as many as ten more shots were fired. There are no reports of anyone being hit by bullets. They also didn’t report the motivation for the gunfire.

Police pulled over Cooper and Crabtree and found guns, spent ammunition, live ammunition, and open containers of alcohol.

They were both taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 10 are shut down...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-64 back open after car hits tree
Investigators responding to shooting

Latest News

Lawson appeal to be heard by Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday
Man guilty of quadruple murder seeks appeal
Police lights
Accident shuts down part of Route 35
Fred Cornell from Big Time Wrestling shares the new date for their Friday Night Slam and their...
Big Time Wrestling: Friday Night Slam
Dr. Mike Fultz with WVSU discusses how you can apply and be apart of this program.
Yellow Jackets Unite